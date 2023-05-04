Archrock Inc. (AROC) PE Ratio stood at $33.98: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.63% at $9.48. During the day, the stock rose to $9.78 and sunk to $8.781 before settling in for the price of $9.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AROC posted a 52-week range of $6.28-$11.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.66.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1100 employees. It has generated 768,698 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 38,970. The stock had 6.97 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.73, operating margin was +17.11 and Pretax Margin of +7.17.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Archrock Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.17%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 13,961 shares at the rate of 11.11, making the entire transaction reach 155,107 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,039. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s 10% Owner sold 617,612 for 11.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,867,845. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,555,014 in total.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 4.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Archrock Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Archrock Inc. (AROC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.98, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69.

In the same vein, AROC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Archrock Inc. (AROC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.07 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Archrock Inc. (AROC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.27% that was lower than 37.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.