Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) recent quarterly performance of -47.37% is not showing the real picture

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 4.65% at $2.70. During the day, the stock rose to $2.755 and sunk to $2.555 before settling in for the price of $2.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRA posted a 52-week range of $2.32-$9.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $248.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.89.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 334 employees. It has generated 190,338 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -683,539. The stock had 3.09 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.08, operating margin was -431.86 and Pretax Margin of -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 103.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s President and CEO sold 15,679 shares at the rate of 3.63, making the entire transaction reach 56,868 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 750,728. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,871 for 3.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,921. This particular insider is now the holder of 181,978 in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.51) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.91.

In the same vein, ATRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.04% that was higher than 82.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.