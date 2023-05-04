Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.1702: Right on the Precipice

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 4.81% at $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.10 and sunk to $0.09 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AULT posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$0.44.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 67.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -68.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $313.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $309.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1018, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1702.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 615 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.67, operating margin was -32.38 and Pretax Margin of -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Ault Alliance Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 1,117,949 shares at the rate of 0.09, making the entire transaction reach 100,615 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,862,610. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 250,000 for 0.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,744,661 in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -68.60%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, AULT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0088.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.78% that was lower than 106.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.