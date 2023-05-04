Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.98: Right on the Precipice

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 6.27% at $19.99. During the day, the stock rose to $20.24 and sunk to $18.81 before settling in for the price of $18.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BZH posted a 52-week range of $9.47-$21.57.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $505.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1129 employees. It has generated 2,052,248 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 195,499. The stock had 57.13 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.17, operating margin was +11.76 and Pretax Margin of +11.83.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.80%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 26.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.93, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.10.

In the same vein, BZH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.39% that was higher than 54.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.