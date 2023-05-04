BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) EPS growth this year is 20.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 03, 2023, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.63% to $1.17. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.09 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLRX posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$1.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8452, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9380.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, BLRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BioLineRx Ltd., BLRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was better the volume of 0.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0744.

Raw Stochastic average of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.79% that was lower than 50.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.