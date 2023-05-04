Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) went up 2.48% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on May 03, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.48% to $2.07. During the day, the stock rose to $2.18 and sunk to $1.93 before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$2.27.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 36.00% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6800.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $164.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.29.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12 workers. It has generated 8,006,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.36, operating margin was +13.60 and Pretax Margin of +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Bit Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6800.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.34.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.22 million was lower the volume of 2.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.99% that was lower than 114.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.