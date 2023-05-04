Cameco Corporation (CCJ) recent quarterly performance of -6.42% is not showing the real picture

Search
Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.37% to $26.82. During the day, the stock rose to $27.335 and sunk to $26.68 before settling in for the price of $26.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCJ posted a 52-week range of $20.01-$31.29.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 185.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $432.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $431.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.45.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Cameco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 70.10% institutional ownership.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.18) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 185.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in the upcoming year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $161.57, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.58.

In the same vein, CCJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

[Cameco Corporation, CCJ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.72% that was lower than 31.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

