Cano Health Inc. (CANO) EPS is poised to hit -0.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.95% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CANO posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$9.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -794.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $540.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2754, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.3301.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Cano Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.80%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 23,591 shares at the rate of 1.27, making the entire transaction reach 30,067 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 802,570.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -794.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, CANO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cano Health Inc., CANO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.13 million was inferior to the volume of 7.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1174.

Raw Stochastic average of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.33% that was lower than 131.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

