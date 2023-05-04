CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) last month performance of 0.24% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $73.85. During the day, the stock rose to $76.17 and sunk to $73.84 before settling in for the price of $74.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $67.95-$119.60.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 22.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 286.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.06.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 118.64, making the entire transaction reach 355,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,411. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s President & CEO sold 102,520 for 110.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,293,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 322,916 in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.51) by $0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 286.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.87 in the upcoming year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.52, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.58.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.32, a figure that is expected to reach 2.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.55.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.96% that was lower than 32.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.