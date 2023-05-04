CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) set off with pace as it heaved 3.67% to $126.14. During the day, the stock rose to $127.47 and sunk to $120.11 before settling in for the price of $121.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYBR posted a 52-week range of $100.35-$165.18.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $139.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $141.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 141.91.

In the same vein, CYBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [CyberArk Software Ltd., CYBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.40% While, its Average True Range was 5.32.

Raw Stochastic average of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.28% that was higher than 42.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.