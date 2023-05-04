Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) PE Ratio stood at $14.04: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 03, 2023, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.89% to $45.16. During the day, the stock rose to $45.745 and sunk to $44.795 before settling in for the price of $44.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DELL posted a 52-week range of $32.90-$52.60.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $716.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.75.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 133000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.20, operating margin was +5.53 and Pretax Margin of +3.18.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 200,958 shares at the rate of 45.36, making the entire transaction reach 9,115,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,379. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 22,042 for 43.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 964,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,647 in total.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.40.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.04, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, DELL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dell Technologies Inc., DELL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.64 million was better the volume of 4.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.44% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.31% that was higher than 28.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.