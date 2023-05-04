DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.28 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on May 03, 2023, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.29% to $31.33. During the day, the stock rose to $31.80 and sunk to $30.68 before settling in for the price of $30.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOCN posted a 52-week range of $23.38-$53.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.63.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1204 employees. It has generated 478,673 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,169. The stock had 12.33 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.23, operating margin was -3.61 and Pretax Margin of -4.23.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 54.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 36.62, making the entire transaction reach 219,720 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 159,958. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,600 for 35.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 196,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,958 in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -7.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in the upcoming year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.29.

In the same vein, DOCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., DOCN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.53 million was lower the volume of 1.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.71.

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.14% that was lower than 58.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.