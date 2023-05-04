eBay Inc. (EBAY) PE Ratio stood at $37.43: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on May 03, 2023, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) started slowly as it slid -0.78% to $44.77. During the day, the stock rose to $45.77 and sunk to $44.61 before settling in for the price of $45.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBAY posted a 52-week range of $35.92-$54.49.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -700.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $537.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.98.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11600 employees. It has generated 832,328 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -109,828. The stock had 11.01 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.29, operating margin was +22.98 and Pretax Margin of -16.58.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. eBay Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 50.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,632. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 9,542 for 44.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 420,983. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -13.20 while generating a return on equity of -17.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -700.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eBay Inc. (EBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.43, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.83.

In the same vein, EBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [eBay Inc., EBAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.16 million was better the volume of 4.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.79% that was lower than 29.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.