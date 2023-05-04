Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.84

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 14.82% to $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.644 and sunk to $0.4702 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAMI posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$3.10.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 30.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4514, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6609.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 56 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,771,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,714. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.48, operating margin was +0.95 and Pretax Margin of +2.12.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Farmmi Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 1.41.

Farmmi Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.40%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.99, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.58.

In the same vein, FAMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

[Farmmi Inc., FAMI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0444.

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.82% that was lower than 116.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.