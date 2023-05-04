Ford Motor Company (F) 20 Days SMA touch -3.70%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) flaunted slowness of -0.08% at $11.79, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $12.09 and sunk to $11.73 before settling in for the price of $11.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$15.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.89 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.12.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 173000 employees. It has generated 913,624 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,451. The stock had 3.21 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.88, operating margin was +4.05 and Pretax Margin of -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ford Motor Company industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s President and CEO sold 79,921 shares at the rate of 12.86, making the entire transaction reach 1,027,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,638,667. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Vice President, CFO sold 29,821 for 13.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 389,623. This particular insider is now the holder of 443,683 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ford Motor Company, F]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 66.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.03% that was lower than 40.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.