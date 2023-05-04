Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) last month performance of -17.87% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.14% to $6.16. During the day, the stock rose to $6.47 and sunk to $6.06 before settling in for the price of $6.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YMM posted a 52-week range of $4.58-$10.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $944.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.36.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 44.20% institutional ownership.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.75.

In the same vein, YMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., YMM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.79 million was inferior to the volume of 6.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.73% that was lower than 55.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.