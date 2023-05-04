Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $347.14K

As on May 03, 2023, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.05% to $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.86 and sunk to $0.75 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VINO posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$18.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -2.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -275.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9794, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0781.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 80 workers. It has generated 61,446 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,396. The stock had 3.68 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.39, operating margin was -49.07 and Pretax Margin of -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate – Diversified industry. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.90%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -275.80%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.76.

In the same vein, VINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.79.

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., VINO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was lower the volume of 0.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.1103.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.03% that was lower than 272.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.