Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $990.75K

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 2.17% at $3.77. During the day, the stock rose to $3.85 and sunk to $3.6394 before settling in for the price of $3.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENI posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$5.82.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $846.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.32.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.59, operating margin was -45.91 and Pretax Margin of -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Genius Sports Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.37%, in contrast to 35.20% institutional ownership.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48.

In the same vein, GENI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.89% that was lower than 74.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.