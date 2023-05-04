Search
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) went down -2.38% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.38% at $2.87. During the day, the stock rose to $2.98 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$4.03.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.81 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.66 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.09.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11934 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.37, operating margin was -91.77 and Pretax Margin of -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.55%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.37.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 15.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.32% that was lower than 52.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

