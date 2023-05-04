Graco Inc. (GGG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 529,650 K

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $80.27, down -0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.47 and dropped to $78.79 before settling in for the closing price of $80.27. Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has traded in a range of $56.48-$80.90.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.70%. With a float of $166.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.33, operating margin of +26.72, and the pretax margin is +26.39.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Graco Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,750,429. In this transaction President, Worldwide Gema of this company sold 21,793 shares at a rate of $80.32, taking the stock ownership to the 18,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director sold 16,320 for $79.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,303,694. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.49 while generating a return on equity of 25.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 10.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Graco Inc.’s (GGG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 133.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graco Inc. (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Graco Inc.’s (GGG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.62 in the near term. At $81.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.26.

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.14 billion has total of 168,340K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,144 M in contrast with the sum of 460,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 529,650 K and last quarter income was 129,170 K.