Sana Meer
Sana Meer

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) 20 Days SMA touch -14.58%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) set off with pace as it heaved 3.83% to $4.07. During the day, the stock rose to $4.11 and sunk to $3.75 before settling in for the price of $3.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAF posted a 52-week range of $3.91-$9.75.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.39.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1347 employees. It has generated 951,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 284,307. The stock had 5.90 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.57, operating margin was +36.28 and Pretax Margin of +35.30.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +29.89 while generating a return on equity of 212.10.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.76, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.40.

In the same vein, EAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Going through the that latest performance of [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.79% that was higher than 52.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

