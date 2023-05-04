Harsco Corporation (HSC) is 10.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 16.89% to $7.82. During the day, the stock rose to $8.39 and sunk to $7.55 before settling in for the price of $6.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSC posted a 52-week range of $3.73-$9.26.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -717.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $617.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.39.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12000 workers. It has generated 157,422 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,430. The stock had 5.33 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.72, operating margin was +2.44 and Pretax Margin of -6.51.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. Harsco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 96.83% institutional ownership.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -7.26 while generating a return on equity of -20.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -717.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harsco Corporation (HSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.40.

In the same vein, HSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

[Harsco Corporation, HSC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Harsco Corporation (HSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.43% that was higher than 58.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.