Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) recent quarterly performance of -13.46% is not showing the real picture

Analyst Insights

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.81% to $16.27. During the day, the stock rose to $16.56 and sunk to $16.03 before settling in for the price of $15.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HST posted a 52-week range of $14.51-$21.36.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $714.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $706.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.11%, in contrast to 107.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Exec. VP, Investments sold 10,707 shares at the rate of 21.00, making the entire transaction reach 224,847 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 379,285. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director sold 3,290 for 19.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,517. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,083 in total.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.19) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.43, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.48.

In the same vein, HST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

[Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., HST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.51% that was lower than 30.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

