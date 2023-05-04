Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) last month volatility was 11.08%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.14% at $2.78. During the day, the stock rose to $2.8184 and sunk to $2.16 before settling in for the price of $2.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMX posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$3.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.87.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Immix Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.60%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 5,200 shares at the rate of 1.00, making the entire transaction reach 5,225 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 907,700. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for 0.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,316 in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -52.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in the upcoming year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28.

In the same vein, IMMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.15% that was lower than 121.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.