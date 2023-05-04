Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) went up 18.25% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 18.25% to $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.66 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ILAG posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$26.40.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1929, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9621.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 374 employees. It has generated 33,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,707. The stock had 8.81 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.46, operating margin was -13.87 and Pretax Margin of -11.05.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.83%, in contrast to 0.63% institutional ownership.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.05 while generating a return on equity of -36.60.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99.

In the same vein, ILAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)

[Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., ILAG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.2716.

Raw Stochastic average of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.60% that was higher than 126.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.