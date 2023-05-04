Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Moves -1.52% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) flaunted slowness of -1.52% at $58.98, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $60.45 and sunk to $58.80 before settling in for the price of $59.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JCI posted a 52-week range of $45.52-$69.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $687.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $685.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.88.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Johnson Controls International plc industry. Johnson Controls International plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr sold 3,068 shares at the rate of 64.43, making the entire transaction reach 197,671 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,054. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s EVP Chief Digital & Customer O sold 28,825 for 65.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,877,885. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,101 in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.67) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.14, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58.

In the same vein, JCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Johnson Controls International plc, JCI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.87% that was lower than 26.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.