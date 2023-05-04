Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is 19.26% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 0.76% at $5.28. During the day, the stock rose to $5.345 and sunk to $5.225 before settling in for the price of $5.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KGC posted a 52-week range of $3.00-$5.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 0.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.24 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.02.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8970 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.85, operating margin was +10.08 and Pretax Margin of +3.09.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Kinross Gold Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 69.90% institutional ownership.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.92 while generating a return on equity of 0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $251.43, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.46.

In the same vein, KGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 15.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.26% that was lower than 38.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.