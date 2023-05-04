Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $125.19K

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 12.24% to $0.92. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $0.6812 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KUKE posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$3.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -262.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0259, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8230.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Kuke Music Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.39%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Kuke Music Holding Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -262.70%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61.

In the same vein, KUKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)

[Kuke Music Holding Limited, KUKE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.1530.

Raw Stochastic average of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.91% that was lower than 128.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.