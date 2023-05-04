LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) EPS growth this year is -25.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 15.23% to $63.09. During the day, the stock rose to $63.95 and sunk to $57.31 before settling in for the price of $54.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMAT posted a 52-week range of $38.32-$56.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.14.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 591 employees. It has generated 261,995 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,446. The stock had 7.76 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.07, operating margin was +18.42 and Pretax Margin of +17.01.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 89.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Senior V. P., Operations sold 6,414 shares at the rate of 50.94, making the entire transaction reach 326,739 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,791. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Director sold 192 for 50.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,310 in total.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.77 while generating a return on equity of 7.90.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.77, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 124.15.

In the same vein, LMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT)

[LeMaitre Vascular Inc., LMAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.36% While, its Average True Range was 2.18.

Raw Stochastic average of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.27% that was higher than 34.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.