Lichen China Limited (LICN) last month performance of 41.06% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.29% to $2.92. During the day, the stock rose to $3.22 and sunk to $2.62 before settling in for the price of $2.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICN posted a 52-week range of $1.51-$5.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 390 employees. It has generated 87,936 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,697. The stock had 9.53 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.70, operating margin was +32.94 and Pretax Margin of +33.57.

Lichen China Limited (LICN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Lichen China Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 66.86%, in contrast to 0.08% institutional ownership.

Lichen China Limited (LICN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +24.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.25.

Lichen China Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.10%.

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lichen China Limited (LICN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69.

In the same vein, LICN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30.

Technical Analysis of Lichen China Limited (LICN)

[Lichen China Limited, LICN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.