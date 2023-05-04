ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is predicted to post EPS of 1.62 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.27% to $73.05. During the day, the stock rose to $76.135 and sunk to $72.77 before settling in for the price of $74.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAN posted a 52-week range of $64.00-$95.76.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.98.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 30900 employees. It has generated 641,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,097. The stock had 3.75 Receivables turnover and 2.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.02, operating margin was +3.33 and Pretax Margin of +2.81.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.06%, in contrast to 99.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s SVP, Global Controller sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 85.50, making the entire transaction reach 213,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,440. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Director sold 780 for 89.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,720 in total.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.89 while generating a return on equity of 15.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.60% and is forecasted to reach 7.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.63, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.05.

In the same vein, MAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.87, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

[ManpowerGroup Inc., MAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Raw Stochastic average of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.50% that was higher than 25.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.