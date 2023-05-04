MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 14-day ATR is 10.84: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) flaunted slowness of -6.43% at $298.56, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $316.07 and sunk to $297.24 before settling in for the price of $319.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MKTX posted a 52-week range of $217.44-$399.78.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $353.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $295.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 744 employees. It has generated 966,001 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 336,323. The stock had 1.40 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.62, operating margin was +45.47 and Pretax Margin of +47.07.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MarketAxess Holdings Inc. industry. MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 250 shares at the rate of 358.80, making the entire transaction reach 89,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,156. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Head of EMEA and APAC sold 604 for 366.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 221,414. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,882 in total.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +34.82 while generating a return on equity of 23.58.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.33, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.78.

In the same vein, MKTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MarketAxess Holdings Inc., MKTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.39% While, its Average True Range was 10.92.

Raw Stochastic average of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.32% that was lower than 42.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.