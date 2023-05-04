Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Moves -2.95% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement chart, on May 03, 2023, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.95% to $33.57, before settling in for the price of $34.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $33.06-$87.46.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $279.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $277.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.89.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Match Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. sold 7,110 shares at the rate of 41.27, making the entire transaction reach 293,444 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,379. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 500 for 41.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,898. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,478 in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Match Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.07, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.66.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Match Group Inc., MTCH]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.23 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.65% that was higher than 45.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.