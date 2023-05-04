Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Moves -0.36% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.36% at $8.29. During the day, the stock rose to $8.505 and sunk to $8.20 before settling in for the price of $8.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPW posted a 52-week range of $7.10-$18.96.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 17.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $598.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $592.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 119 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 12,965,134 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,571,387. The stock had 1.77 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.46, operating margin was +65.05 and Pretax Margin of +62.20.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +58.40 while generating a return on equity of 10.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.45, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.14.

In the same vein, MPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 15.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.40% that was lower than 49.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.