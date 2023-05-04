Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $660.54K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.94% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2099 and sunk to $0.185 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$2.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1941, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6501.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 53 workers. It has generated 231,292 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,087. The stock had 0.90 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.05, operating margin was -10.17 and Pretax Margin of -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.20%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.80%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, WNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.0262.

Raw Stochastic average of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.50% that was lower than 316.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.