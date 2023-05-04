Search
MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.63 million

Top Picks

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.20% at $1.37. During the day, the stock rose to $1.45 and sunk to $1.22 before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YGMZ posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$6.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -175.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2059, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9055.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 81 employees. It has generated 214,308 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,585. The stock had 0.76 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.71, operating margin was -2.81 and Pretax Margin of -4.63.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Trucking Industry. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.40%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.41 while generating a return on equity of -2.90.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -175.80%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39.

In the same vein, YGMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.2374.

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.60% that was lower than 175.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

