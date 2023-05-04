Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) volume hits 1.7 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

As on May 03, 2023, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.65% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.168 and sunk to $0.1481 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOBQ posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 61.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2013, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8675.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.92, operating margin was -176.18 and Pretax Margin of -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.10%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.90%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, MOBQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93.

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mobiquity Technologies Inc., MOBQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.33 million was better the volume of 1.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0351.

Raw Stochastic average of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.52% that was higher than 139.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

