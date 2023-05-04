Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.66

As on May 03, 2023, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) started slowly as it slid -0.75% to $77.02, before settling in for the price of $77.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MDLZ posted a 52-week range of $54.72-$78.59.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.36 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.35 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.85.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Confectioners industry. Mondelez International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Director sold 30,000,000 shares at the rate of 34.42, making the entire transaction reach 1,032,600,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,543,005. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s EVP and President AMEA sold 20,675 for 66.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,378,609. This particular insider is now the holder of 205,081 in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.30, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 110.41.

In the same vein, MDLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mondelez International Inc., MDLZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.63 million was better the volume of 6.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.75% that was higher than 16.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.