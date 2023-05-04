Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) volume hits 0.98 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) established initial surge of 7.94% at $4.08, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.13 and sunk to $3.73 before settling in for the price of $3.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NR posted a 52-week range of $2.38-$4.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 1.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $343.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1540 workers. It has generated 529,606 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -13,529. The stock had 3.74 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.90, operating margin was +2.93 and Pretax Margin of -2.02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Newpark Resources Inc. industry. Newpark Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.03, making the entire transaction reach 40,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,045. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director bought 5,251 for 3.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,899. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,046 in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.50%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, NR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Newpark Resources Inc., NR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.79% that was lower than 48.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

