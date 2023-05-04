NIO Inc. (NIO) last month performance of -22.04% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on May 03, 2023, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.55% to $7.64. During the day, the stock rose to $7.77 and sunk to $7.40 before settling in for the price of $7.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $7.33-$24.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.54 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.91.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15204 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.44, operating margin was -32.94 and Pretax Margin of -29.19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NIO Inc., NIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 41.88 million was lower the volume of 44.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.09% that was lower than 59.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.