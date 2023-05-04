Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) performance over the last week is recorded 31.28%

Analyst Insights

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) flaunted slowness of -7.66% at $0.97, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.10 and sunk to $0.92 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATXG posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$656.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0250.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 126 employees. It has generated 100,719 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 619. The stock had 3.11 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.26, operating margin was -0.45 and Pretax Margin of +0.80.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Addentax Group Corp. industry. Addentax Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.74%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.61.

Addentax Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.10%.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47.

In the same vein, ATXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Addentax Group Corp., ATXG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.2140.

Raw Stochastic average of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 182.93% that was higher than 115.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Amdocs Limited (DOX) recent quarterly performance of -7.22% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.14% to $90.04. During the...
Read more

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is -18.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.79M

Sana Meer -
As on May 03, 2023, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.77% to $30.79. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.