No matter how cynical the overall market is, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) performance over the last week is recorded -9.25%

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) kicked off on May 02, 2023, at the price of $54.34, down -10.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.65 and dropped to $51.30 before settling in for the closing price of $58.65. Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has traded in a range of $38.41-$79.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 363.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.20%. With a float of $47.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 610 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.79, operating margin of -15.30, and the pretax margin is -22.77.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Axonics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 103.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,204,137. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $60.21, taking the stock ownership to the 17,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s President & CFO sold 2,001 for $60.01, making the entire transaction worth $120,073. This insider now owns 23,993 shares in total.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -11.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axonics Inc.’s (AXNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2600.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

Looking closely at Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, Axonics Inc.’s (AXNX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.01. However, in the short run, Axonics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.17. Second resistance stands at $57.59. The third major resistance level sits at $59.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.47.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.60 billion has total of 49,964K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 273,700 K in contrast with the sum of -59,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 85,920 K and last quarter income was 670 K.