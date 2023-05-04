No matter how cynical the overall market is Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) performance over the last week is recorded -0.52%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.31% to $3.80. During the day, the stock rose to $3.83 and sunk to $3.755 before settling in for the price of $3.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNSL posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$8.49.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $438.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3200 employees. It has generated 372,270 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,745. The stock had 9.31 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.91, operating margin was +3.59 and Pretax Margin of -17.19.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 81.00% institutional ownership.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.23) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14.44 while generating a return on equity of -18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, CNSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

[Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., CNSL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.72% that was lower than 85.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.