No matter how cynical the overall market is Dover Corporation (DOV) performance over the last week is recorded -0.49%

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) on May 02, 2023, started off the session at the price of $145.23, plunging -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.15 and dropped to $142.9468 before settling in for the closing price of $146.41. Within the past 52 weeks, DOV’s price has moved between $114.49 and $160.66.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.10%. With a float of $139.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +16.67, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dover Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 5,009,644. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 34,972 shares at a rate of $143.25, taking the stock ownership to the 73,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Vice President, Tax sold 2,203 for $126.18, making the entire transaction worth $277,975. This insider now owns 5,353 shares in total.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.78% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Dover Corporation (DOV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dover Corporation (DOV)

The latest stats from [Dover Corporation, DOV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was superior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, Dover Corporation’s (DOV) raw stochastic average was set at 45.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $146.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.15. The third major resistance level sits at $151.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.54.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.01 billion based on 139,851K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,508 M and income totals 1,065 M. The company made 2,079 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 228,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.