No matter how cynical the overall market is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) performance over the last week is recorded -13.71%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) established initial surge of 0.10% at $10.13, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.30 and sunk to $10.01 before settling in for the price of $10.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $8.88-$16.04.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 235.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.03.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 45149 employees. It has generated 14,203,105 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,171,255. The stock had 16.87 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.25, operating margin was +43.25 and Pretax Margin of +42.68.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.42) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +29.37 while generating a return on equity of 50.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in the upcoming year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.75, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.83.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 22.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.87% that was lower than 46.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.