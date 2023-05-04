No matter how cynical the overall market is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

As on May 03, 2023, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) started slowly as it slid -0.29% to $17.07. During the day, the stock rose to $17.505 and sunk to $17.03 before settling in for the price of $17.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STWD posted a 52-week range of $16.07-$24.12.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $293.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 290 employees. It has generated 5,355,486 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,946,076. The stock had 10.91 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.78, operating margin was +68.39 and Pretax Margin of +64.23.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 46.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s COO and General Counsel sold 18,155 shares at the rate of 21.11, making the entire transaction reach 383,323 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 275,726.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +55.01 while generating a return on equity of 13.63.

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.23, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.36.

In the same vein, STWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Starwood Property Trust Inc., STWD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.44 million was lower the volume of 4.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.20% that was higher than 29.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.