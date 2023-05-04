Nokia Oyj (NOK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $17.23M

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.98% at $4.06. During the day, the stock rose to $4.11 and sunk to $4.05 before settling in for the price of $4.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOK posted a 52-week range of $4.07-$5.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 1.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 158.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.57 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.72.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 158.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.82, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5090.55.

In the same vein, NOK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), its last 5-days Average volume was 15.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Nokia Oyj (NOK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.09% that was higher than 28.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.