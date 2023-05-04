Search
Sana Meer
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.09

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) set off with pace as it heaved 0.42% to $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.23 and sunk to $0.22 before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAK posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$0.36.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $529.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $518.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2294, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2499.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.40%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01.

In the same vein, NAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0141.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.91% that was higher than 53.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

