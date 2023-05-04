Search
Sana Meer
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $169.13: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.30% to $167.56. During the day, the stock rose to $172.52 and sunk to $166.942 before settling in for the price of $171.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXPI posted a 52-week range of $132.08-$198.28.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $258.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $175.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $169.13.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 34500 employees. It has generated 382,754 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 80,783. The stock had 14.03 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.05, operating margin was +28.68 and Pretax Margin of +25.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.02) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +21.11 while generating a return on equity of 39.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.50% and is forecasted to reach 13.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.87, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.93.

In the same vein, NXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.56, a figure that is expected to reach 3.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

[NXP Semiconductors N.V., NXPI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.47% While, its Average True Range was 5.65.

Raw Stochastic average of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.63% that was lower than 33.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

