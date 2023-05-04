P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) EPS growth this year is -72.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 29.52% to $2.15. During the day, the stock rose to $3.17 and sunk to $1.78 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PIII posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$7.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $507.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0900, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2500.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 600 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.06, operating margin was -23.44 and Pretax Margin of -148.62.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 78.27%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 06, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 4,739,120 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 5,592,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,740,954.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.91) by -$1.35. This company achieved a net margin of -25.74 while generating a return on equity of -193.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, PIII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

[P3 Health Partners Inc., PIII] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.2800.

Raw Stochastic average of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.63% that was higher than 104.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.